Cowboys bring back DE Dante Fowler, add depth with free agents

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back defensive end Dante Fowler and running back Rico Dowdle while adding two outside free agents for depth in running back Ronald Jones and lineman Chuma Edoga.

Fowler signed with Dallas last year, reuniting with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from when Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta. The 28-year-old finished with six sacks, his most since a career-high 11 1/2 with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

The signing of Jones on Tuesday comes after the Cowboys released two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott in a cost-cutting move. Jones saw limited duty with Super Bowl champion Kansas City last season.

The Cowboys put the $10.1 million franchise tag on Tony Pollard with the expectation the fifth-year player will be their lead back in 2023. Pollard broke his left leg in Dallas' 19-12 divisional-round loss to San Francisco but is expected to be ready for the season.

Edoga has played mostly tackle in college and the pros but could be an option at guard after the Cowboys lost left guard Connor McGovern to Buffalo in free agency. Edoga was drafted two spots behind McGovern in the third round in 2019.