Cowboys have 4th best odds to select Texas RB Bijan Robinson

The Dallas Cowboys have never selected a University of Texas running back at the NFL Draft but, with uncertainties at the position, that could change in 2023.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are approaching a reset at running back as they enter the offseason.

Pro Bowler Tony Pollard is out of a contract, and sustained a fractured fibula in the 19-12 NFC divisional loss at the San Francisco 49ers. There may be questions as to how productive Pollard can be and how quickly he can successfully rehabilitate the injury.

Throw in former All-Pro Ezekiel Elliott having the lowest rushing yards of his career in 2022, his 2023 salary cap hit of $16.7 million, no more guaranteed money through the 2026 season, and the Cowboys have a potential out with that contract.

As is the case with the Cowboys when they eschew veterans, it is because they are getting younger at a position group. The 2023 NFL draft presents a talented runner who could take the baton from Elliott and Pollard in Texas' Bijan Robinson.

According to Bookies.com, the Cowboys are tied with the Detroit Lions as having the fourth-best odds to land the former Longhorns running back at +600.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the best odds at +400. The Buffalo Bills have the second-best odds at +450. The Philadelphia Eagles have the third-best odds at +475.

Robinson may be what the Cowboys need at running back, but what Dallas would be giving up to take the Tucson Salpointe product is the conundrum. At No. 26 overall in Round 1, the Cowboys would be using their initial pick in the draft to address a position that could be used to address other needs such as guard, defensive end, or linebacker. However, if the Cowboys waited until No. 58 overall in Round 2, it may be too late to take Robinson — given that the Buccaneers, Bills, and Eagles will all be on their initial or second passes at Robinson. The Lions also have a shot at Robinson ahead of the Cowboys' second-round pick at No. 55 overall.

By the third round when Dallas is picking at No. 90, it may be too late for the Cowboys to make a move for Robinson. However, that could change given that the Cowboys are expected to have three compensatory picks, which could allow them to build a package to target Robinson on Day 2.

Fun fact: the #Cowboys have never drafted a running back from #Texas. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) February 27, 2023

The NFL combine in Indianapolis will reveal where the Cowboys could be going at running back. A cautious approach and not getting wrapped up in the need at the position should provide more clarity on how to handle Robinson.

