NFC East Examination: Cowboys will look to prevent Eagles NFC East repeat

The biggest rivalry in the NFC East over the last few decades has been the Dallas versus Philadelphia as they’ve traded division titles the last four years.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys missed out on the playoffs in 2019, despite going 5-1 inside the NFC East. Unfortunately, the lone loss is what ultimately costs the Cowboys a postseason berth.

A Week 16 defeat in Philadelphia derailed Dallas’ season, swinging the power of the division back to the Eagles. In the past four seasons, the NFC East winner has either been the Cowboys or the Eagles, making the Birds from the City of Brotherly Love the biggest rival for America’s Team.

It looks like the New York Giants and Washington are getting better, on paper, but the division should come down to the Cowboys and Eagles, as it has quite frequently over the last two decades. Dallas and Philadelphia once again appear to be the two teams primed to win the NFC East and compete in the playoffs.

The Eagles, just like the Cowboys, boast one of the better quarterbacks in the league. The Carson Wentz vs. Dak Prescott arguments will continue to be had between the two fan bases, but it’s hard to ignore that Wentz is a very good QB. Wentz’s 2017 was his best to date and was on-track for MVP consideration before an injury took away his season.

The numbers for Wentz in his first few years tell the story of a QB who can lead a team. Wentz has thrown for 97 touchdowns against just 35 interceptions, with a 92.7 QBR in 56 games. The third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has also produced eight game winning drives in the fourth quarter.

As good as the passing numbers are, Wentz is also productive when outside of the pocket. Wentz routinely escapes trouble and his improvisational skills when a play breaks down are among the best in the league.

The biggest knock on Wentz has been his durability, which is why the Eagles drafted a capable backup for the future. Wentz has missed time in three of his first four seasons prompting Philadelphia to use a second-round pick on former Alabama and Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts.

Cowboys fans may have laughed at the Eagles using an early selection on Hurts, but if Wentz gets injured and Hurts pays off, it might not be as funny.

Head coach Doug Pederson runs an aggressive offense with Wentz at the helm and the Eagles added to their weapons in the offseason. Running back Miles Sanders returns to the backfield where he provides a dual threat that keeps defenses honest. If Sanders makes the jump in his second season, he could become one of the top-tier running backs in the game.

The Eagles also restocked the receiver position in the spring. Coveting speed at WR, the team traded for Marquise Goodwin and drafted TCU deep threat Jalen Reagor. Adding those weapons to a group that includes Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and the improving Greg Ward makes it a talented group.

It’s at tight end where the Eagles really have an advantage over most teams on offense.

Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are the best one-two punch in the league at the position. Ertz has caught at least 74 passes in five straight seasons and scored 22 touchdowns in the last three years, while Goedert caught 58 balls, including five for scores in 2019. It’s a dynamic duo that is difficult to stop. The Cowboys will be glad to have their new cornerback depth when lining up against the Eagles.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles’ best unit is their defensive line. DT Fletcher Cox is one of the biggest disruptors in the league and routinely gives the Cowboys fits. Cox has 48 career sacks, is a great run defender, and has made five straight Pro Bowl appearances.

Philadelphia also added Javon Hargrave in the off-season, who’s an underrated defensive tackle with 10.5 sacks in the last two years. Lining Hargrave up next to Cox with Dallas having some turnover on the interior of their offensive line is a scary situation for the Cowboys.

The Eagles don’t have an elite pass rusher, but they do have a solid duo of Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham. Both defensive ends collected 8.5 sacks in 2019, while the young and talented Josh Sweat had four sacks and continues to get better.

In the secondary, the Eagles improved on a weakness by trading for Darius Slay and signing slot specialist Nickell Robey-Coleman. Slay has been one of the most consistent cornerbacks in the league and he will bring help to a group that was 19th in the league in pass defense.

Much like the Cowboys, the Eagles look better on paper than they were in 2019 and nine wins likely won’t win the NFC East this upcoming season. The Eagles addressed both of their biggest weaknesses when they added speed to their offense and improved a weak secondary.

Could their Week 16 matchup decide the fate of the NFC East as it did last season? It’s going to be fun to find out.

