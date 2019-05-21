FRISCO, Texas — When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott held his inaugural ProCamps women's clinic in April of 2018 at Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, around 175 women attended.

A year later at the Ford Center at The Star, 400 women showed up and came from as far as New York and California to be a part of the Pro Bowl quarterback's event. For Prescott, this demonstrates the growing appeal the NFL is having among the female demographic.

"When you're the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, you're able to reach so many different people, and to know that you can reach 400 women that want to come out and be a part of this camp and learn the game of football and just play, learn drills, just to be out here, just shows you how great it is to be in this position to have this affect, not only on women, but on as many people locally, globally," Prescott said.

The night opened with a Q-and-A with Prescott and sampling fine beverages and hors d'oeuvres. Then, the ladies formed groups and had their groups take pictures with the Cowboys quarterback. Prescott also supervised some of the drills personally.

Prescott wasn't just trying to teach the ladies something about football. Rather, he was also giving them words of encouragement they could take back to their own households.

Said Prescott: "Just to be here, teach these women a little bit about the game, maybe something they don't know or just maybe give them a few words to go back and tell their sons or their whatever it is to inspire them alone."

Prescott is an appealing player for women interested in football. After all, his entire pursuit of excellence is rooted in honoring his late mother, Peggy Prescott, who passed away from colon cancer in November of 2013, and was considered the "coach" of the family and had a great understanding of football.

The 25-year-old from Haughton, Louisiana, who is in the final year of his rookie contract and due an inevitable extension, is appreciative to be one of the league's more recognizable players and uses that recognition to give back.

"I'm just thankful to have this platform and I think it's important to come out and to give something to this demographic, this demographic of fans that supports me so huge and it's so great," said Prescott.

The event comes just before the Cowboys open organized team activities this week. It was the perfect time for Prescott to have a little fun before he gets serious with laying the foundation for a Dallas team that has not returned to the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2006-07.

"I'm happy to be able to do something like this, have the turnout like this, and just the great energy," said Prescott. "It's fun to go out here and play football and teach these women."

