Dak Prescott to sign his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tag by Monday, Cowboys source says

It looks like Dak Prescott will be a Cowboy for at least one more year.

A Dallas Cowboys source confirmed to WFAA that the Cowboys’ quarterback is expected to sign his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tender by Monday. The tag ensures the 26-year-old Prescott will remain with the team through 2020.

Even if Prescott signs, the quarterback and the Cowboys will still have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. The Cowboys assigned the franchise tag to Prescott in mid-March.

Prescott joined the Cowboys in 2016, and has started every game since replacing an injured Tony Romo in the 2016 preseason.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2018 and threw for 30 touchdown passes and almost 5,000 yards last season.

The news of the expected signing was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.