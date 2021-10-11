Dak Prescott says Cowboys won’t put a limit on what they can accomplish

The Dallas Cowboys are 4-1, atop the NFC East, and on a four-game winning streak but QB Dak Prescott says the club isn’t worried about how far they could go

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys toppled the New York Giants 44-20 on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium to improve to 4-1 on the season.

The victory made it the first time since 2016 that Dallas has notched a 4-1 start through the first five games. Dallas' 4-1 record is also their 17th time in franchise history that they have logged such a start. Good things have happened historically for the Cowboys with such a trend as nine of the past 16 teams that started 4-1 made at least the NFC Championship Game.

When asked about what the Cowboys' ceiling could be in 2021, quarterback Dak Prescott shifted the focus. Forget what the ceiling may look like; the Cowboys are still trying to build a championship fortress with the bulk of the season remaining.

Must be a good football game because nobody is talking about the glare at AT&T Stadium. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 10, 2021

"We don’t show up to work and plan or think about having a ceiling," said Prescott, who completed 22-of-32 for 302 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. "I think that’s an important part. We’re working to get better. I don’t think we have any limits on what we do as an offense. Whether it’s the run game, passing game and really as a team. Whether it’s the offense that’s struggling, the defense has to pick it up for us or vice versa."

The defense was once again exemplary as the Cowboys grabbed two interceptions and held the Giants' rushing attack to 73 yards and a touchdown. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was seemingly omnipresent as he provided eight combined tackles and three quarterback hits.

The way that the offense and defense complement one another is a byproduct of the cohesion that has been forged over the past calendar year inside The Star.

Said Prescott: "I think time and time again we’re getting different reps in different situations to show that just the camaraderie and the brotherhood, the way that we’re playing complementary football, we’re going to play off of one another. It’s exciting."

Prescott was especially pleased with the way the Cowboys were able to outscore the Giants 17-7 in the final frame, capped off with cornerback Anthony Brown returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

#Cowboys' #Dak told @ErinAndrews the Dallas defense is stuff. Says it's great to see them come out and do it to opposing quarterbacks. Says he's proud of Trevon Diggs and also Anthony Brown, a guy he came into the league with. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 10, 2021

"It’s just exciting to be on the back end of the game and know that different situations happen and we’re able to overcome them," Prescott said. "And as I said, finish off with a great team win with the defense capping it off with a touchdown."

The Cowboys go on the road to face the 2-3 New England Patriots in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium next Sunday.

Do you think the Cowboys are in a place where their goals should be lofty in 2021? Share your thoughts with Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.