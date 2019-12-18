FRISCO, Texas — Dallas can clinch the division title with a win on Sunday in Philadelphia, but the Cowboys will have to do with it with their starting quarterback at less than 100%.

Dak Prescott was limited in practice on Wednesday at The Star in Frisco. He stretched but did not participate in throwing drills, in the practice portion open to the media.

Back-up quarterback Cooper Rush handled the QB1 duties in place of Prescott.

However, the Cowboys locker room expects their captain to be out there Sunday in the biggest game of the year.

"Dak prepares as well as anyone in this league and he'll be ready to play Sunday," declared Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"Knowing Dak, you'd have to kill him to keep him off the field," jokes Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin.

Prescott injured his right shoulder in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott remained in the game and finished with 212 yards passing and two touchdowns. He completed 65.2% of his passes, which is nearly identical to his season average.

"Dak's just a warrior," said Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick. "We talk a lot in the offensive linemen room about how much of a dog he really is. He puts his body on the line to get that extra yard or get that touchdown or shrug off a guy that maybe we let go.

"He fights for us," adds Frederick. "He fights for this team."

The fourth-year quarterback is putting up career-best numbers in the final year of his contract.

Prescott is second in the NFL in passing yards, fourth in passing touchdowns and his QB rating ranks third (ahead of Drew Brees and Russell Wilson).

The Cowboys visit the Eagles on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.

