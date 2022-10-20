Dak is back. Cowboys QB says he's starting on Sunday against the Lions

After missing five games with a thumb injury, Prescott says he's ready to go and practiced with no restrictions on Thursday.

FRISCO, Texas — When Dak Prescott was asked Thursday if he was starting this Sunday, he offered a simple reply: "I am."

"I think, anyway," he added, with a smile.

The Dallas Cowboys appear set on welcoming back their starting quarterback against the Detroit Lions. Prescott has missed the last five games with a thumb injury.

Luckily for Prescott, the Cowboys took care of business while he was out by going 4-1 in those five games.

Talking to reporters, Prescott said he was able to practice on Thursday with no limitations. He was medically cleared to fully return to practice this week.

"I did everything. I wasn't limited by any means, wasn't a pitch count," Prescott said. "... We're full go."

Although Prescott gave his status confirmation on Thursday, team owner Jerry Jones earlier this week seemed confident in the quarterback's ability to play this upcoming game.

During his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan's "Shan & RJ" show on Tuesday morning, Jones said Prescott looked "good" and "ready to go."

The Cowboys quarterback was seen throwing footballs prior to last Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones said Prescott showed "ball placement, strength, spin, zip, really the whole repertoire."

Prescott on Thursday said he doesn't expect he'll need to wear a brace for his right thumb during his first action in five games.

"I might have a little KT tape, and that's honestly just for straight comfort. I don't think it necessarily does much, not necessarily protection purpose or anything like that. More of a comfort feel," Prescott said.