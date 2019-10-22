FRISCO, Texas — Finally.

Finally, the Cowboys defense gave the offense a short field. Finally, the Cowboys scored a first-half touchdown against a quality team

"This team needed this win, especially in the fashion we did it,” said running back Zeke Elliott.

Finally, the Cowboys start fast and finish off a complete game.

"The best complementary football that we’ve played,” according to quarterback Dak Prescott. "Defense making plays getting us on the plus side of the field, us being able to capitalize on them. Something that we’ve been trying to get to all year long."

The cowboys ignored the outside noise, including questions about their head coach’s job status. Not to mention the opposing coach, Doug Pederson's prediction that the Eagles would win.

"I told him to shut up, didn’t I,” said Cowboys defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence. Lawrence did exactly that before the game when he addressed Pederson’s comments.

"Allright, so what you think he doing now? Don’t ask me about that man no more, bruh,” he said with a smile.

It was a locker room full of smiles after the Cowboys put a three-game losing streak in the mirror answering just about every question that stemmed from it.

"That’s what tonight was about really, proving to ourselves, proving to the man next to us that hey, you can count on me,” said Prescott. "You’ve got a brother in me. You’ve got someone you can depend on."

The Cowboys "prove it" win against the Eagles was substantial. But for it to really mean something, in the long run, even Prescott admits they've got to do more to validate the victory.

"We’re going to handle success the right way, so we don’t have to get to these points where our backs are against the wall, we’re 3-and-3 on some losing streak before we have a performance like this,” said Prescott.

The Cowboys ground game was in high gear, racking up 189 yards on the ground, more than double the average that the Eagles had been giving up so far this season. The effort and intensity need to be duplicated.

"We’ve had our hiccups,” said Elliott. "I mean we’ve come out and we’ve {underachieved}. So, I mean we’ve got to make sure we just come out there we start early we start fast and execute and play good football."

Have the Cowboys finally figured out how to stand prosperity?

Finally?

Not so fast. This story is to be continued...