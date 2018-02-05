Happy trails, 82.

After a week of speculation, Jason Witten has officially made the decision to retire from professional football, WFAA has confirmed.

He’ll take a Monday Night Football color analyst job that will reportedly pay him upwards of $4 million per year. MNF is reworking its broadcast presentation after Jon Gruden, who had been in the booth since 2009 but returned to coaching this offseason.

Source confirms that ESPN is Witten’s destination.



Not an easy decision for the 21st Century “Mr. Cowboy”, but ultimately Witten is moving on. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 3, 2018

The surefire first-ballot Hall-of-Famer finishes his career as the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448). His reception total is 53 percent higher than Michael Irvin’s 753, which rank second in franchise history.

Witten, who turns 36 on Sunday, leaves on a streak of 235 consecutive games played – every single contest since week 6 of his rookie campaign in 2003.

He’s an 11-time Pro-Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and was the 2012 recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, given to a single player each year who makes a positive impact on his community.

Jason Witten (82) catches a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 22, 2017. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada

This story will be updated.

© 2018 WFAA