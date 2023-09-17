Cowboys lead Jets 18-10 at halftime, on the strength of two Dak Prescott touchdown passes

The Dallas defense held New York to only one good play in the half, right up until the final minute Jets drive.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys hold an 18-10 lead on the New York Jets, after the first half of their home opener at AT&T Stadium. Dallas dominated much of the half, but one big play from the Jets and a solid final-minute drive from the Jets have brought the game closer than the play on the field would suggest.

Dak Prescott has two touchdown passes - both to his tight ends - and has completed 21-26 passes for 165 yards. Prescott has a passer rating of 118.8 at halftime.

The Cowboys defense has been terrific, aside from the Jets one-play touchdown drive in the second quarter. Dallas forced the Jets into effectively four 3 & outs in the first three possessions New York had, only allowing a first down on a fake punt on the second Jets possession.

The Cowboys won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff - increasingly rare in today's NFL because of the perceived disadvantage. No matter. The Cowboys offense came out and raced right down the field on the Jets defense, going 75 yards in 12 plays and 5:41 of game time, for the game's first touchdown. Dak Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb on a 25-yard hookup down the left sideline to get Dallas deep into Jets territory. A Prescott scramble for 15 yards put the Cowboys into a 1st & Goal situation. And Prescott hit Jake Ferguson for a four-yard touchdown pass to finish an efficient Cowboys drive.

The Cowboys defense was unrelenting in the opening quarter. Micah Parsons had a ferocious sack of Zach Wilson on the Jets first possession, forcing an early punt. The Jets' only first down of the first quarter came on a fake punt on 4th & inches. Three plays later, the Jets had to punt anyway, as the Cowboys defense again stood tall to get the stop.

The Cowboys defense would author another three & out for the Jets in the middle of the second quarter, as New York mustered only six yards on a Breece Hall run, sandwiched between Zach Wilson incompletions, before another punt.

The Cowboys third possession of the day started at their own 5-yard line, after a penalty on the Jets punt pushed them back. A false start pushed them back inside their own 3. They drove 78 yards in 14 plays anyway, to set up a 35-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey to take a 10-0 lead. An early Tyler Biadasz fumble recovery after CeeDee Lamb had a long reception over the middle helped to save that possession for Dallas.

The Jets did finally get on the board in the middle of the second quarter, as a one-play scoring drive brought them right back into the football game. Zach Wilson hit Garrett Wilson over the middle with a perfect throw in stride, and Garrett Wilson did the rest, racing past the Cowboys secondary for a 68 yard touchdown reception, cutting the Cowboys lead to 3, at 10-7.

Dallas would respond with a 13-play, 75-yard, 5:20 drive, culminating in Prescott's touchdown pass to Luke Schoonmaker. A roughing the passer penalty on the touchdown pass would be accepted by Dallas on the conversion try, placing the ball at the one. Tony Pollard would convert the two-point conversion, to give Dallas an 18-7 lead.