Cowboys update: Dak Prescott unlikely to play in preseason to rest shoulder

The Dallas Cowboys don’t expect quarterback Dak Prescott to see any game action in the preseason as he remains limited in practice following a shoulder strain.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will go as far as star quarterback Dak Prescott will take them. In that regard, the Cowboys are no different from the rest of the NFL. No starting QB, no shot.

Dallas found that out the hard way last year. To protect themselves from the same thing happening again, it appears as though the Cowboys will be holding Prescott out from any preseason action.

With the third exhibition game approaching this weekend – usually the dress rehearsal for the regular season – the Cowboys are probably going to err on the side of caution.

It’s unlikely that Prescott will play against the in-state rival Houston Texans this Saturday night.

Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott will remain limited in practice. The plan is continue to build up the volume of his throws. “Good chance” he won’t be playing Saturday, which means he won’t play in the preseason — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 18, 2021

Seeing as starters almost never play in the final preseason game before the regular season gets underway, if Prescott were going to play this preseason, it would be against Houston. If he doesn’t face the Texans, it’s unlikely that Prescott will see action on the field this summer. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Oddly enough, it isn’t the ankle injury that ended the starting QB’s season last year that is keeping Prescott away from game action. The issue with Prescott now is a shoulder strain that cropped up early in camp and has lingered throughout.

But showing an abundance of caution with the quarterback isn’t a strange situation, many teams don’t play their quarterbacks, or best players, in the preseason. Throughout the years, the Cowboys have been one of the teams to play their best players only in their third exhibition game. Prescott and the starters have routinely played only a few series in the preseason.

However, the difference is that Prescott is coming off a major ankle injury and it would have been nice to see how he responds against an opponent. Prescott hasn’t taken a hit in training camp, hasn’t seen live game situations in pads at all this summer, and hasn’t gotten to work with the offense to iron out timing yet.

Every indication from the organization and Prescott is that he’ll be fine and ready for Week 1. The shoulder problem continues to be downplayed and the message has been that everything is just precautionary, while the ankle recovery questions have faded.

But the larger picture remains with unanswered questions. How good can Prescott be without live reps with his receivers before the season opener and how will he react to being hit for the first time since the ankle was hurt? Prescott can say he’s put the ankle injury behind him, but words won’t matter when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – who have one of the league’s best defensive lines – come running at him with ill intent. Prescott will have to prove it on the field.

Ultimately, it’s understandable for the Cowboys to want to make sure that nothing happens to Prescott in the preseason. To risk ruining the 2021 season in a game that doesn’t mean anything would be a silly decision.

QB Dak Prescott aggressively worked on resistance bands with Britt Brown during 11-on-11/team drills. He then did his own scramble/footwork drills off to the side and did sprints in the end zone. Prescott may be limited in throwing, but he is going to find a way to stay committed pic.twitter.com/Bw91VSLW9h — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) August 18, 2021

Prescott has demonstrated that he’s putting in the work. Barring a setback, he’ll be ready when the real games begin so there’s very little for Dallas to gain by exposing their leader before September 9th.

Prescott’s work ethic is a reason to withhold him before he’s ready. The perennial Pro Bowl QB worked to such a degree to prepare for training camp that it caused the shoulder issue early in practices because he pushed himself. Sometimes Prescott doesn’t know when to slow down, which means there are times when the team needs to protect their investment, and Prescott, from himself. This appears to be one of those occurrences.

The Cowboys need Dak Prescott under center for the upcoming season. There’s not enough to be gained by playing him for a few exhibition game snaps. If Prescott doesn’t play in the preseason, the Cowboys will have made a smart decision and will let the chips fall where they may when the regular season begins.