Cowboys OT Ty Nsekhe hospitalized due to 'heat illness symptoms,' won't play Sunday

The veteran offensive tackle was released from the hospital Friday morning, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe is out for Sunday's game after he was hospitalized with "heat illness symptoms" Thursday evening, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy made the announcement during a news conference ahead of the team's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He said Nsekhe went to the hospital after Thursday's practice.

"Our medical staff felt it was best that he spent the evening in the hospital," McCarthy said.

Nsekhe, 35, was released from the hospital Friday morning and won't be available Sunday. McCarthy did not give further updates on his condition.

The high in Frisco was 89 degrees Thursday.

McCarthy said "a number of guys" needed additional hydration after Thursday's practice. "It got pretty hot out there. It was our heavy practice work of the week," he said.

The veteran tackle signed with the Cowboys during the offseason on a one-year deal.

Nsekhe is the latest player unavailable for this Sunday's game.

Offensive tackle La'el Collins was suspended for the next five games due to violating the league's substance-abuse policy.