Cowboys to host 49ers in first round of playoffs

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys now know their first-round opponent in the playoffs.

The Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the first round after Dallas jumped to the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

Dallas learned who its opponent would be after the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime late Sunday afternoon and the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

The time and date of the Cowboys' matchup have not yet been announced by the NFL.

Dallas is coming off a blowout 51-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night to wrap up the regular season.