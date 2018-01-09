Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was arrested on a marijuana possession charge in Frisco on Friday night, police said.

Gathers, 24, was arrested about 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Parkwood Boulevard. He was in possession of less two ounces of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, police said.

Rico Gathers, 24. (Frisco PD)

Frisco PD confirms that #Cowboys TE Rico Gathers was arrested last night for possession of marijuana (less than 2 oz). He bonded out this morning. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 1, 2018

Gathers was taken to the Frisco jail, where he posted bond about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. No further details were being released about the incident.

Gathers' arrest came just before the Cowboys were set to make final roster cuts on Saturday afternoon. Gathers, a second-year pro who played basketball in college at Baylor, was believed to be on the bubble of making the team's 53-man roster.

