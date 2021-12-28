Cowboys OT Terence Steele's TD a culmination of anticipation, hard work

The Dallas Cowboys finally got the offensive lineman touchdown that they’d been pining for for weeks when Dak Prescott connected with tackle Terence Steele

DALLAS — Terence Steele caught the first touchdown pass of his career in the Dallas Cowboys' 56-14 blowout of Washington on Sunday night and, despite a TD being unlikely for a lineman, the play was a long time coming.

Steele, a 2020 undrafted free agent from Texas Tech, was a whipping boy for NFL edge defenders last year as he started 14 games at tackle as a rookie with La'el Collins and Tyron Smith each being lost early that year with injuries.

Steele spent the offseason improving his technique to become a better tackle, and has been a solid starter for Dallas in 12 games as Smith and Collins have continued to deal with availability issues in 2021.

"He’s just a worker, and he wants to do whatever he can to help this team," right guard Zack Martin said after the Week 16 win. "He really put in a lot of work and a lot of time in this offseason to get himself ready to go and be available and be ready when his number is called. It’s been called a lot in a lot of different places this season, and he’s done a great job."

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones tells @1053thefan that Jerry Jones is an ex-OL. So, he was fired up when he saw Terence Steele score the TD, asking, "Where was that play when I was in college?"pic.twitter.com/pGredbBNpJ — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 27, 2021

The touchdown was also the result of great anticipation among offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the offense as they were looking to get an offensive lineman a touchdown for the past few weeks.

"The last couple of weeks, Kellen has been trying to get an O-lineman a touchdown," Martin said. "We tried to get [Connor] McGovern one last week. I think this week, we had a good feeling they were going to get sucked in, and Terence was going to be open there. It was great for the big guy to get a score."

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who went 28-of-39 for 330 yards and four touchdowns, said that Steele was the first read on the third-and-goal play from the 1-yard line.

"Kellen does a great job dialing up some things and he was the first read — honestly the only read — and that’s why I give credit to Kellen," Prescott said. "Great play call, great scheme after the first time we played these guys to call that one up.”

Martin was also impressed with Steele's form on the spike in the end zone to celebrate the score.

"That was a spike with some authority to it," said Martin. "Last year, Zeke [Elliott] gave him a ball, and he had a weak spike. He made up for it [on Sunday].”