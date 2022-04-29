Cowboys take Ole Miss DE Sam Williams with second-round pick

Dallas took the defensive end out of Ole Miss with the 56th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys selected defensive end Sam Williams with their second selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, grabbing the Ole Miss product with the 56th overall selection.

A 6'3, 261-pound defensive end, Williams is on the smaller side for his position, but possesses top-end speed for his position, running a 4.46 40-yard dash.

Williams was very productive during his time at Ole Miss, recording 12.5 sacks during the 2021 season and forcing four fumbles. He also recorded 57 tackles.

His sack total ranked him second in the SEC, behind only Will Anderson from Alabama. He was a first team All-SEC honoree in 2021. He was also a third team All-American, by the Associated Press.

Williams was suspended by Ole Miss in June of 2020, after a charge of sexual battery. He was then reinstated by the program, after the charge was dropped later that year. He rejoined the team that September.

The Cowboys saw a handful of possible targets go off the board before their pick, as four wide receivers were selected in a five-pick span from 50 to 54, and then tight end Trey McBride went to the Cardinals at 55, one pick before Dallas selected.