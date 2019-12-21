DALLAS —

The Dallas Cowboys front office doesn't seem worried about the status of quarterback Dak Prescott's shoulder and expects to have his best effort Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys’ chief operating officer Stephen Jones joined the "G-Bag Nation" on 105.3 "The Fan" Friday and talked about the availability of the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, who had been limited in practice all week with an AC joint injury.

"No player at this point at this point in the season is at 100% after you go through the grind of an NFL season," Jones said. "But knowing Dak, knowing his competitive nature, knowing how gritty and tough he is, I think we'll get his best. I think he'll be right there ready to compete at the highest level and there's no one I'd rather have under center than him."

The Cowboys have third-year signal-caller Cooper Rush available to relieve Prescott if it comes to that. The former 2017 undrafted free agent from Central Michigan has not started a game in his NFL career. In relief of Prescott in blowouts, Rush has completed one pass on three attempts for two yards and has carried two times for 13 yards.

The Cowboys would be going to an unproven commodity in a pivotal NFC East showdown that will give Dallas the division with a win, or have them needing a win plus an Eagles' loss in Week 17.

However, Jones says Prescott won't be limited in the game as he was in practice.

"We'll have the whole playbook open," said Jones. "Had a lot of conversations with our trainers, with everybody making sure that's the case. Everybody feels that way."

Prescott injured his shoulder in the first quarter of the Cowboys' 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 at AT&T Stadium. The former 2016 fourth-round pick was able to finish the game completing 15-of-23 for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Shouldering the burden of moving the Cowboys' offense were running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, who produced 117 and 131 yards each along with a combined three rushing touchdowns.

If the Cowboys aren't able to have the whole playbook open to Prescott, then the Eagles defense, which is tied for the sixth-lowest yards per carry allowed at 4.0, will be able to sit on Dallas' run game as there is no credible downfield threat.

Should the Cowboys beat the Eagles, their Week 17 rematch with Washington at home will be irrelevant to playoff seeding. With a win, Dallas is locked into the No. 4 seed as Seattle (11-3), San Francisco (11-3), Green Bay (11-3), New Orleans (11-3), and Minnesota (10-4) all have better records with one game left to play.

