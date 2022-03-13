WR Michael Gallup staying with Cowboys after Dallas trades away Amari Cooper

Gallup will sign a five-year deal with the Cowboys, worth a reported $62.5 million.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver Michael Gallup have agreed to terms on a new five-year contract, a Cowboys front office source has confirmed.

A day after the Cowboys traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth round pick and a swap of sixth round selections, Dallas has locked up Gallup, who will now be their No. 2 target in the passing game.

Gallup will sign a five-year deal with the Cowboys, worth a reported $62.5 million.

Gallup had an injury plagued 2021 season, missing eight of the Cowboys games due to a calf injury, and then finishing the year with a torn ACL suffered in the Cowboys' Week 17 game against the Cardinals.

But he is expected to make a full recovery, and there is some belief that he could even be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

Gallup had 35 receptions for 445 yards in the 2021 season, hauling in a pair of touchdowns.

In his second and third years in the league, Gallup broke out for the Cowboys, averaging 63 catches, over 900 yards and 5.5 touchdowns per season over 2019 and 2020.