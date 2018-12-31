We've known for the last week that the Cowboys are locked into the NFC's fourth seed for the playoffs.

Now we know their first-round opponent.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, holding onto the fifth seed – and first Wild Card spot – in the NFC. That means Russell Wilson and Co. will be coming to Arlington's AT&T Stadium for a first-round matchup with the Cowboys on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings were the other possible opponent for the Cowboys, but they lost their finale to the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys' NFC East foe, the Eagles, took advantage of the Vikings' loss, beating the Redskins and clinching the sixth and final spot in the NFC.

In the Seahawks, the Cowboys don't get the friendliest draw for a division champion. Seattle finished the season winning six of their final seven games, including a home win last week over the Kansas City Chiefs, the top seed in the AFC.

And while the Seahawks "Legion of Boom" defense has been all but dismantled, they've still got Wilson, a four-time Pro Bowler who led Seattle to a Super Bowl win in 2014.

