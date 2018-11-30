The Cowboys’ stifling of the high-powered Saints offense wasn’t the only thing that made a bit of history Thursday night in Arlington.

Dallas’ 13-10 win over the Saints – thought by many to be the best team in the NFL this season – drew the largest audience in the history of Thursday Night Football broadcasts, according to the NFL’s communications department.

Between television and online platforms, 22.2 million people tuned in for the NFC matchup, up 56 percent from the 10-game TNF average from a year ago and up 39 percent from the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day win over Washington.

The broadcast’s 12.6 household TV rating was 50 percent higher than the 2017 average and up 34 percent from the Cowboys’ 9.4 Thanksgiving number.

Streaming services saw an average minute audience of 1.1 million – more than double last year’s average. The league says 2.5 million people launched a stream on either Amazon Prime Video or Twitch.

Low-scoring, defensive football doesn’t scream “viewership records.” But the intrigue was clearly there Thursday night. The Cowboys jumped out to an early lead (the first team to lead the Saints in over a month) and held a 13-0 halftime advantage. But, with a New Orleans offense averaging 37 points per game and especially potent in the red zone, a comeback was never out of the question until Jourdan Lewis’ interception with just over two minutes to play.

Thursday night marked the last of five primetime games for Dallas this season. As Clarence Hill with the Star-Telegram noted, though, the astronomical viewership numbers could very well lead to the Cowboys getting flexed to a Sunday night game over the next five weeks.

Hill writes that the Cowboys’ Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts may be moved to the late afternoon slot, when Troy Aikman and Joe Buck – FOX's No. 1 broadcast team that called the Thursday night game – would again be on the call.

