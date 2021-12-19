Cowboys run game looks improved, but red zone offense still a concern

Dallas is looking to top the Giants, and move one step closer to clinching NFC East title

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Dallas Cowboys run game appears to be a big step closer to fixed, after an impressive first half against the New York Giants. The Cowboys lead the New York Giants 15-3, after the first half of play.

It matters that it's against the Giants. So we can't say it's fully fixed. But this is a positive development for the Cowboys, for sure.

Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combined for 101 yards on 17 carries. Pollard was expected to be limited, coming off a bout with plantar fasciitis. Instead, he had 59 first-half yards on seven carries. And Elliott did his part, carrying piles of tacklers, and earning hard yards between the tackles, on his way to a 42-yard first half. Elliott also had a pair of catches, for 9 more yards.

Dallas still struggled in the red zone, however. A sack of Prescott on 3rd & 4 at the Giants 12 led to a Greg Zuerlein field goal, establishing a 12-3 score. Dallas went 1-3 in the red zone in the first half.

The Cowboys defense helped create the first points of the day, as a Jourdan Lewis interception set the Cowboys offense up with fantastic field position, deep in Giants territory. Pressure from defensive end Demarcus Lawrence led Giants quarterback Mike Glennon's throw to ricochet high in the air, and Lewis camped underneath, made the pick, and returned it to the Giants 13. Two plays later, Ezekiel Elliott burst up the middle for the touchdown run, and Dallas led 6-0.

Zuerlein missed the PAT.

The Cowboys defense continued its stingy play, holding the Giants to a field goal on their best drive of the first half. Micah Parsons even showed off his coverage abilities, running step-for-step with Giants wideout Kenny Golladay, and breaking up the pass.

And if that wasn't enough, Lawrence continued his terrific first half, stripping the ball from Saquon Barkley late in the first half. That led to one further field goal from Zuerlein, to make it 15-3 at the break.

Late in the half, the Cowboys made a puzzling decision, electing not to call a timeout with approximately 10 seconds remaining, to get one more shot at a touchdown, before setting for the field goal. Instead, they let the clock run to :03, and then kicked the field goal.