Cowboys ride defense, special teams, and run game to fourth straight win

The Cowboys defense completely shut down the Rams offense, to lead Dallas to another victory

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys remain undefeated without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, but this week the story was not backup Cooper Rush. It was the defense, the special teams, and the Cowboys running game that led them to a 22-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, at SoFi Stadium.

The Cowboys are now 4-1 on the year, and stay in the thick of the NFC East race along with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

Dallas started the day with a defensive gem, as Dorance Armstrong ripped through the Rams offensive line to sack quarterback Matthew Stafford and strip him of the football. Demarcus Lawrence scooped up the loose fumble, and rushed 19 yards for the touchdown, to give Dallas an early 6-0 lead. The extra point was bungled, when the snap bounced off holder Bryan Anger, who was still looking at kicker Brett Maher.

Dallas then got another defensive stop, forcing a Rams punt. And Armstrong did it again, crashing up the middle to block the punt, and set the Cowboys up with premium field position, at the LA 20. Dallas' offense couldn't muster much, and settled for a field goal, to lead 9-0.

The Rams would come back to lead briefly, hitting on a deep ball from Stafford to Tutu Atwell to set up a field goal, and connecting on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp, to lead 10-9. But the lead lasted just 92 seconds, as Tony Pollard raced 57 yards for a touchdown, to give Dallas the lead back, at 16-10.

From there, the Cowboys defense continued its stifling play, holding the Rams off the board for the entire second half. The defensive line was terrorizing, as Dallas combined to sack Stafford five times, including two for Micah Parsons and one from Osa Odighizuwa in the second half, to help put the game away. Parsons, playing through a groin injury, still managed to prove a nightmare for Stafford.

A late interception by Malik Hooker helped put the game away, with Dallas up 22-10.