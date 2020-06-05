Cowboys replenish depth with signing of offensive lineman Cameron Erving

The Dallas Cowboys continue to build up depth along the offensive line, following the retirement of Travis Frederick, with the signing of free agent Cameron Erving.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys began the offseason with one of the best offensive lines in the league. After the retirement of center Travis Frederick, their elite level status took a hit. But Dallas hasn’t rested on their laurels in pursuit of protecting Dak Prescott.

There have been steps taken to remedy the loss of Frederick, including drafting center Tyler Biadasz out of Wisconsin in April as part of the first draft class of new coach Mike McCarthy.

Dallas still employs All-Pros Zack Martin and Tyron Smith while up-and-coming lineman La’el Collins continues to take kindly to a permanent assignment at right tackle. However, after the loss of swing lineman Cameron Fleming to the New York Giants in free agency, there’s a new Cam in town, as Dallas has inked former first-round pick Cameron Erving to bolster the depth of the group.

Erving was drafted 19th overall in the 2015 draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Florida State University, but most recently he started eight games with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs last year. The versatile offensive lineman has appeared in 69 NFL games, starting 42 and has played every spot along the line.

The name might even seem familiar to you as the five-year veteran has a little history with the Cowboys; when Erving was with the Browns, he was ejected for fighting with David Irving during the 2016 season.

Erving should be in the mix as the top swing tackle for the Cowboys, battling second-year man Brandon Knight. Even if Erving doesn’t win the swing job, his flexibility makes him a valuable addition.

Dallas continues to add to its depth and has built their offensive line with impressive versatility.

The club already has competition on the interior with 2018 second-round pick Connor Williams, 2019 third-round pick Connor McGovern, 2018 full-time starter Joe Looney and the rookie Biadasz. One of those four will win the battle to take over Frederick’s spot as the starting center, while the other three will compete to be the starting left guard. The losers of that group will provide the Cowboys with two super subs on the inside.

As much as Erving’s presence solidifies the interior, he fortifies the exterior for the Cowboys’ offensive line as well. While Knight can play tackle on both sides and Williams also has experience at the position, neither brings the familiarity Erving has. With injuries forcing Smith to miss games in each of the last four seasons, Erving gives the team an option who has extended NFL experience at tackle.

The Cowboys continue to build up their offensive line with versatile players to keep it a strength of their team. Erving is another valuable piece to the offensive line puzzle.