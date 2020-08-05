Cowboys release 2020 schedule, season opener set at LA Rams' new stadium

The schedule is set -- pending disruptions from the coronavirus.

The Dallas Cowboys 2020 season schedule has been released with the opener on Sept. 13 at the Los Angeles Rams brand-new SoFi Stadium.

Week 2 has the Cowboys debuting at home against Atlanta on Sept. 20.

All of the 32 teams released their schedules early Thursday evening, with the full 2020 list scheduled to be revealed by the league a bit later.

In October, the Cowboys have three straight home games: Oct. 4 against Cleveland, Oct. 11 against the New York Giants and a Monday night game against Arizona on Oct. 19.

Then the Cowboys hit the road for two consecutive division games, first at Washington on Oct. 25, then at Philadelphia on Sunday Night, Nov. 1.

The Cowboys will play at home for their annual Thanksgiving Day game against Washington.

The NFL schedule, not to mention offseason activities and the preseason, has to be considered tentative given the current prohibition on large gatherings.

But Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league is planning for a normal season, albeit while making contingency plans.

“The league and the clubs have been in contact with the relevant local, state and federal government authorities and will continue to do so,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Single-game tickets for Dallas Cowboys home games are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.dallascowboys.com/tickets or www.seatgeek.com.

Dallas Cowboys 2020 Season Schedule

Home games are in bold

Preseason

Thurs., Aug. 6 Pittsburgh in Canton, Ohio (NBC) 7:00 p.m.

Aug. 13-17 @ LA Chargers TBD

Aug. 20-24 BALTIMORE TBD

Aug. 27-30 KANSAS CITY TBD

Sept. 3-4 @ Houston TBD

DATE REGULAR SEASON (TV) KICKOFF

Sun., Sept. 13 @ LA Rams (NBC) 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 20 ATLANTA (FOX) Noon

Sun., Sept. 27 @ Seattle (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 4 CLEVELAND (FOX) Noon

Sun., Oct. 11 N.Y. GIANTS (CBS) 3:25 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 19 ARIZONA (ESPN) 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 25 @ Washington (FOX) Noon

Sun., Nov. 1 @ Philadelphia (NBC) 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 8 PITTSBURGH (CBS) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 15 BYE

Sun., Nov. 22 @ Minnesota (FOX) 3:25 p.m

Thurs., Nov. 26 WASHINGTON (FOX) 3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 3 @ Baltimore (FOX/NFLN/Amazon) 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 13 @ Cincinnati (FOX) Noon

Sun., Dec. 20 SAN FRANCISCO (NBC) 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 27 PHILADELPHIA (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 3 @ N.Y. Giants (FOX) Noon