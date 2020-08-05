Cowboys release 2020 schedule, season opener set at LA Rams' new stadium

The Dallas Cowboys 2020 season schedule has been released with the opener on Sept. 13 at the Los Angeles Rams brand-new SoFi Stadium.
Week 2 has the Cowboys debuting at home against Atlanta on Sept. 20.
All of the 32 teams released their schedules early Thursday evening, with the full 2020 list scheduled to be revealed by the league a bit later.
In October, the Cowboys have three straight home games: Oct. 4 against Cleveland, Oct. 11 against the New York Giants and a Monday night game against Arizona on Oct. 19.
Then the Cowboys hit the road for two consecutive division games, first at Washington on Oct. 25, then at Philadelphia on Sunday Night, Nov. 1.
The Cowboys will play at home for their annual Thanksgiving Day game against Washington.
The NFL schedule, not to mention offseason activities and the preseason, has to be considered tentative given the current prohibition on large gatherings.
But Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league is planning for a normal season, albeit while making contingency plans.
“The league and the clubs have been in contact with the relevant local, state and federal government authorities and will continue to do so,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.
Single-game tickets for Dallas Cowboys home games are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.dallascowboys.com/tickets or www.seatgeek.com.
Dallas Cowboys 2020 Season Schedule
Home games are in bold
Preseason
Thurs., Aug. 6 Pittsburgh in Canton, Ohio (NBC) 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 13-17 @ LA Chargers TBD
Aug. 20-24 BALTIMORE TBD
Aug. 27-30 KANSAS CITY TBD
Sept. 3-4 @ Houston TBD
DATE REGULAR SEASON (TV) KICKOFF
Sun., Sept. 13 @ LA Rams (NBC) 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 20 ATLANTA (FOX) Noon
Sun., Sept. 27 @ Seattle (FOX) 3:25 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 4 CLEVELAND (FOX) Noon
Sun., Oct. 11 N.Y. GIANTS (CBS) 3:25 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 19 ARIZONA (ESPN) 7:15 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 25 @ Washington (FOX) Noon
Sun., Nov. 1 @ Philadelphia (NBC) 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 8 PITTSBURGH (CBS) 3:25 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 15 BYE
Sun., Nov. 22 @ Minnesota (FOX) 3:25 p.m
Thurs., Nov. 26 WASHINGTON (FOX) 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Dec. 3 @ Baltimore (FOX/NFLN/Amazon) 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 13 @ Cincinnati (FOX) Noon
Sun., Dec. 20 SAN FRANCISCO (NBC) 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 27 PHILADELPHIA (FOX) 3:25 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 3 @ N.Y. Giants (FOX) Noon