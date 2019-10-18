FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will be close to full-strength when they host the Philadelphia Eagles in a critical division match-up on Sunday night.

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was limited in practice on Friday, but he expects to play unless there's a setback.

Cooper went down with a quadriceps injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 24-22 loss to the New York Jets. He left the game and did not return. Cooper did not practice before Friday's session.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys appear to have more good news on the offensive front.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith (high ankle sprain) and starting right tackle La'el Collins (knee) continued to practice in limited form on Friday. According to multiple reports, they're expected to suit-up against the Eagles.

Same goes for Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (back). Both were limited in practice on Friday and are expected to play this week.

Cobb, Collins, Cooper, Jones and Smith are listed as "Questionable" on the Cowboys official injury report.

The Cowboys (3-3) face the Eagles (3-3) on Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. CT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Winner takes sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

More Cowboys coverage on WFAA: