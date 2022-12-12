Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott to offense late against Texans: 'We are going to win this game'

The Dallas Cowboys unexpectedly needed a touchdown drive late in the 4th quarter to avoid an upset against the Houston Texans and quarterback Dak Prescott delivered.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Houston Texans had a 23-20 lead on the Dallas Cowboys with 3:20 to go in the game.

They also had the Cowboys backed up at their own 2-yard line.

With all three timeouts, and with the Cowboys gifting the 1-10-1 Texans with three turnovers during the first 56:40 in the game, getting out of the shadow of their own goal post and maybe pinning the Texans would have been a safe strategy.

With Dallas having all three timeouts, they could get the ball back and mount a field goal try to tie the game.

Instead, quarterback Dak Prescott was going for it all.

"We are going to go win this game," was the message that Prescott relayed to reporters after the game regarding his aspirations in the huddle.

"I told Mike, 'They have just as good a chance to win it all as anyone.'"



"I told Mike, 'They have just as good a chance to win it all as anyone.'" — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 12, 2022

The two-time Pro Bowler says he was sharing that message with his teammates on the sideline following his second interception of the day to cornerback Tremon Smith, who returned it to the Cowboys' 4-yard line with 5:37 to go in the game.

"We just needed to have faith and trust in the defense, knowing that those guys were going to go out there and make a play," said Prescott.

The defense turned the Texans offense four-and-out and got the ball back with Dallas trailing by three.

"Then once they did that, we had the opportunity to take it one play at a time and to heighten our focus," Prescott said. "That is something I am always reminding the guys: 'Hey, we are going to win this game, don’t blink,' and none of those guys did."

According to Prescott, who went 24-of-39 for 284 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, the faith was palpable on his teammates' faces.

Said Prescott: "You could see it in their eyes, they believed it. A couple of them said it themselves."

Dallas drove 98 yards in 11 plays with running back Ezekiel Elliott capping off the comeback with a 2-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds remaining. Brett Maher's extra point pulled Dallas ahead 27-23, which held as the game's final score.

#Dak says RG Zack Martin was smiling in the huddle during the final drive against the #Texans. pic.twitter.com/GTNDzej4Ek — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 12, 2022

"It was a great win," said Prescott. "Obviously it’s the NFL. It was a tough game and we didn't play our best by any means. We had an opportunity right there with two minutes left and went and got it done. It’s all about capturing wins and we were able to get this one."

Dallas improves to 10-3 on the season, marking their first consecutive 10-win seasons since 1995-96.