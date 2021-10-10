Cowboys play sloppiest half all season, letting Giants hang around

Two costly Dak Prescott turnovers helped the division rivals stay in the game through the first 30 minutes

The New York Giants have seen their two most important offensive players leave the field on a cart in the first half of today's game against the Dallas Cowboys, they were outgained by 124 yards, and yet they only trail by seven points through two quarters.

The Cowboys just played their sloppiest half of football all season, letting a bad Giants team hang around.

Dak Prescott has had a pair of costly turnovers, nearly threw another interception late in the second quarter, and hasn't looked especially sharp today.

Despite that, he does have two absolutely sensational throws for touchdowns, that have allowed Dallas to still enjoy the lead at halftime. His 49-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb was thrown so perfectly he couldn't have placed it any better. And his throw to Amari Cooper for the 24-yard touchdown just before half was a laser, between two Giants defenders, and right between the 1 and the 9 on Cooper's jersey, to give Dallas the lead back.

But an early interception on a 4th & 2 attempt by the Cowboys was how Prescott started his day. He was looking for an open Ezekiel Elliott in the flat -- on a completion that very likely would've earned a first down -- but the pass was tipped by Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who made a brilliant play to come down with the interception as well.

Later, the Cowboys had driven inside the Giants 10 yard line, before Prescott fumbled the shotgun snap and the Giants recovered. The snap from center Tyler Biadasz was less-than-perfect, leading to the dropped snap. Prescott would likely tell you he should've caught it anyway, if he had simply kept his eye on the ball. But Biadasz carries some blame as well.

Then the Cowboys defense authored a mediocre possession, letting the Giants drive 88 yards in 12 plays, to tie the game at 10 with under 3 minutes left in the half.

But, the Cowboys found an answer, driving 75 yards on 8 plays spanning 2:15, ending in the dime from Prescott to Cooper, and Dallas took the lead back.