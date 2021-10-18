Cowboys 'optimistic' Dak Prescott will be ready for Vikings game after suffering right calf strain

The Dallas quarterback was injured on the final play of Sunday's win over the Patriots.

FRISCO, Texas — It appears the bye week came at a perfect time for the Dallas Cowboys.

Quarterback Dak Prescott had an MRI Monday morning, and it was confirmed that he suffered a right calf strain during Sunday's win over the New England Patriots, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Prescott was injured as he threw a 35-yard game-winning touchdown to CeeDee Lamb in overtime. The Cowboys won 35-29.

McCarthy said Prescott will use the bye week for rest and rehabilitation and that he will be re-evaluated next Monday, Oct. 25. Dallas plays at the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 31.

McCarthy said there could be some "variance in timelines" due to how early Prescott is in the injury.

"We're optimistic for Minnesota," McCarthy said.

Following the game-winning throw on Sunday, Prescott could be seen limping off the field and was wearing a medical boot while talking to the media about the game.

"On the last throw. Came down funny. Great timing going into the bye week..." Prescott said Sunday.