Remaining free agents that could shore up the roster for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys would be wise to try to make their roster as draft need-resistant as possible and there are some remaining free agents who could do the trick.

DALLAS — Draft season has now taken over the offseason in the NFL. With the annual selection process coming in just a few weeks and official player visits beginning, free agency has cooled off.

However, there are still several solid players left on the open market, and the Dallas Cowboys should be interested in some of the options. This is peak time in free agency for the franchise, where the prices go down and the Cowboys can fill their roster gaps with cheaper options.

Here is five free agents that Dallas should consider signing to help turn their offseason around and give the team a better plan heading into the draft:

Akiem Hicks, DE

The Cowboys whiffed on re-signing defensive end Randy Gregory, but Hicks could step in and be the starter opposite DE DeMarcus Lawrence. Hicks is older than Gregory but he has been a very consistent player during his 10 years in the league.

Playing with three teams during his career, Hicks has seven seasons with at least three sacks, and has four years of at least six sacks, which is two more than Gregory. Hicks is also a very solid player against the run and would give the Dallas defense a strong set of two-way defensive ends.

Health is an issue with Hicks, he’s missed 20 games in the last three years, and he’ll be 33-years old during the 2022 season. Those are valid concerns, yet they could also be what makes Hicks affordable for the Cowboys.

J.C. Tretter, C

The Cowboys have a solid center in Tyler Biadasz, but Tretter is one of the better maulers in the middle in the game. After spending his first four seasons in the league under Mike McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers, Tretter has a familiarity with the Cowboys’ head coach.

The veteran center left Green Bay for the Cleveland Browns, where he’s started every game for the past five seasons. Tretter continues to improve as his career has gone on and he currently ranks as one of the best pass blocking centers in the league, giving up just one sack last year.

Which team should sign JC Tretter? pic.twitter.com/mQCFksjRMO — PFF (@PFF) March 17, 2022

Biadasz has done an admirable job in his first two seasons with the Cowboys, but Tretter would be an upgrade that could help reestablish the offensive line in Dallas.

Tyrann Mathieu, Safety

There’s a never-ending cycle to find quality safety play with the Cowboys. The team did re-sign Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker, but Kearse is destined for a role playing closer to the line of scrimmage and Hooker’s injury history makes him a risk.

Mathieu is one of the better safeties in the league and would be the best safety in Dallas since the Darren Woodson days. The veteran out of LSU has 26 career interceptions to accompany his three All-Pro and three Pro Bowl seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

In the last three years with the Chiefs, Mathieu has 13 interceptions to make him one of the league’s premier difference makers in the middle of the field.

The issue, of course, would be the cost. Mathieu won’t come cheap, but he’d be a great fit for the Cowboys’ revitalized defense.

Melvin Ingram, DE

The Cowboys didn’t seem eager to add Ingram last year, but with the cost to sign him now at a lower amount, the veteran edge rusher makes sense. Ingram will be 33 years old when the 2022 season kicks off and could have a valuable role as a designated quarterback hunter on passing downs.

Ingram has 51 career sacks, including four straight years with at least seven quarterback takedowns, he knows how to rush the passer. The Cowboys are still looking for pass rushing help and Ingram could come on a short deal at a cheaper price than Hicks.

Anthony Barr, LB

Barr is another veteran who would immediately improve one of the thinnest positions on the Cowboys. Aside from being a solid linebacker, Barr could bring experience and leadership where Dallas has two second year LBs who are expected to be big contributors. The young likely starting duo of Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox have a need for a veteran voice to guide them and Barr would be a nice fit in that role.

Barr is a jack-of-all-trades type who has the ability to rush the passer yet is also stout against the run. The Cowboys liked Barr coming out in the 2014 draft so, if they still have an affinity for him, he would make for a solid choice in Dallas at one of the positions of most need.