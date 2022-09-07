Cowboys' Mike McCarthy calls OT Jason Peters an 'excellent addition'

Count coach Mike McCarthy among those who are glad the Dallas Cowboys signed offensive tackle Jason Peters to provide offensive line depth.

DALLAS — In a perfect world, the Dallas Cowboys would have had no need to sign Jason Peters to provide tackle depth, but that is where they sit as Week 1 draws nigh and All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith recovers from a torn hamstring.

The Cowboys signed Peters, 40, on Sept. 5 as a backup plan in case first-rounder Tyler Smith doesn't handle the starting job well.

Even though the Cowboys needed help at the position, they wanted to make sure that the former Super Bowl champion's heart and mind were in the right place before signing him to a contract. The former Philadelphia Eagle had a visit with owner Jerry Jones, executive vice president Stephen Jones, and coach Mike McCarthy to test the waters.

"We all had a chance to sit down," McCarthy told reporters Sept. 7. "To me that is a two-way conversation. You are talking about a future Hall-of-Famer, who has played a lot of football. Fit has to be on both sides. Obviously, we were interviewing him, but I like the way he was interviewing us, too. That is how it went down. He seemed very excited to be a part of this."

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told @1053thefan that basically Tyler Smith's play at left tackle will determine whether Jason Peters sees the field.

For Peters, an opportunity presents itself to punctuate his football career where it all started in the Lone Star State. The 6’4”, 328-pound lineman graduated from nearby Queen City in northeast Texas and played his college ball at Arkansas.

"I was just weighing my options and then when this came up, my home state, I couldn’t pass it up: to play for the Cowboys, two hours from my hometown," Peters told reporters on Sept. 5.

Peters grew up a Buffalo Bills fan, which is why he signed with the AFC East club as an undrafted free agent in 2004. Nevertheless playing for the Cowboys gives him a chance to play football close to home.

As Peters prepared for presumably his 19th season, he stayed in shape with cardio and lifting before the Cowboys came calling.

Said Peters: "You can’t really get in football shape until you put the pads and helmet on so that’s what I’m going to be doing the first couple of weeks."

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan they want to be "prudent" when it comes to Jason Peters' timeline to getting on the field. Says they have to ease him along, and uses the example of S Malik Hooker last year.

The Cowboys' young tackles in Smith and Terence Steele have been asking Peters for advice on how to develop their game, according to McCarthy.

"I know the young guys are excited and have been picking his brain since he's been here," said McCarthy. "The whole time he's been here, he's been an excellent, excellent addition. We're going to be smart with him, he'll just work individual [practice] today and he worked individual [practice] on Monday. We're kind of taking a ramp-up type mindset with [Peters] as we move forward."