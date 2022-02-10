Cowboys LB Micah Parsons wins AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award

The star rookie took the NFL by storm during the 2021 regular season.

Were there ever any questions surrounding this award?

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker took home the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award during the NFL Honors show Thursday night. It was a unanimous vote.

This didn't come as a shock as Parsons had this award locked up way before the end of the 2021 regular season.

He proved to the league he was more than just a linebacker. He ended up showing his defensive prowess while lining up as a defensive end and rushing quarterbacks, as well.

Parsons led the Dallas defense with 13 sacks and finished with 84 total tackles and three forced fumbles. He also had 20 tackles for loss, which was second in the league.

Along with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and the ball-hawking skills of Trevon Diggs, Parsons helped turn around one of the worst defenses in the league from just a year ago.

Quinn was also named the 2021 assistant coach of the year Thursday.

For much of the season, the 22-year-old linebacker also had a claim for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award, but he's up against juggernauts T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.