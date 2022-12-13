Cowboys looking to grow following scare from Texans in Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys were given a fright by the 1-win Houston Texans which they hope will be an experience that they can bring to more important games down the line.

DALLAS — The Houston Texans may have taught the Dallas Cowboys a lesson.

Although the Cowboys still prevailed 27-23 over the Texans, who left AT&T Stadium with an eight-game losing streak and a 1-11-1 record, the game was enough of a struggle for the 10-3 Cowboys that there are some areas where the team can focus on improvement.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence believes that the struggle with Houston can be a preview for the composition of playoff football.

"I feel like playoff football there's more about you know, running the ball and being able to control the time of possession," Lawrence said.

The Pro Bowler isn't wrong. Houston held a 33:14 to 26:46 advantage over Dallas in time of possession. The Texans also limited the Cowboys to 4.1 yards per carry on the ground, down from their season average of 4.7 yards per carry.

Dallas' biggest test of the afternoon came with 3:20 to go in the game. Backed up at their own 2-yard line, the Cowboys needed to drive 98 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

"I think we need that, we need that as a team," said running back Ezekiel Elliott. "We can’t get used to blowing guys out and winning by multiple scores especially with playoff football coming up. We have to have games like this, we have to see how we respond when we’re put in tough moments."

Elliott capped off the 11-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give Dallas their final lead of the game.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the contest, but kept his composure throughout as he completed 24-of-39 for 284 yards and a touchdown while being sacked once.

"When you win a game like this, late in the game, obviously down then turn the ball over and these guys have the ball within the 5-yard line with three or so minutes left with a chance for them to go up 10," Prescott said. "Our defense goes on a goal line stand, and we get the ball back on the 2-yard line. We were able to put a drive together."

Lawrence sees the win as an opportunity to "[continue] to grow as a team."

"Being able to play complimentary football and bounce off each other," said Lawrence. "So, we know we've got a long way to go. We will continue growing."

Prescott believes the win will have a more profound effect on the team going forward than some of the victories over contenders-of-the-week, such as their 40-3 rout of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

Said Prescott: "I think this will serve us more to us than the Minnesota game or even the way we finished last game. We are going to play some tough games as we get going. You have to play one-score games, here in the back end of our division or in the playoffs. Just for us to have that confidence and trust in one another is something we are going to need."

Through the conclusion of Week 14, the Cowboys are currently projected to be the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs.

