Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons back on field after dealing with groin injury

Parsons had a pronounced limp as he made his way out of the locker room after halftime.

LOS ANGELES — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is back on the field after dealing with a groin injury as the Cowboys play in the third quarter of their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Parsons left the field with a significant limp, as the two teams went into the locker room at halftime, and returned to the field still limping and favoring what the Fox telecast reported was a groin injury.

The Cowboys second-year player has made a profound impact early on this season, including a quarterback hurry in the first half of today's game. His ability to get on the field, and how the Dallas defense executes if he's not able to get on the field, is a storyline worth monitoring throughout the second half.