Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware a finalist for 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The nine-year Cowboy could be a first ballot hall of famer.

DALLAS — The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the 15 finalists for its 2022 class, and former Dallas Cowboy defensive end DeMarcus Ware is among the finalists, giving him a chance to go into Canton on his first ballot.

Ware spent nine seasons with the Cowboys, tallying 117 of his 138.5 career sacks, and going to the Pro Bowl in seven of those seasons. Four times he was named First Team All-Pro.

The 6'4, 258 pound defensive end was incredibly disruptive, leading the league in sacks on two occasions. He had a career high 20 sacks in 2008. He also led the league with 15.5 sacks in 2010. In 2011, he had 19.5 sacks.

Ware was a member of the NFL's 2000's All-Decade Team.

Ware spent his final three seasons with the Denver Broncos, making two Pro Bowls and helping the Broncos to win Super Bowl 50. He recorded 21.5 sacks during his time with Denver.

Ware joins 14 others in the group of finalists: Andre Johnson, Devin Hester, Patrick Willis, Sam Mills, Zach Thomas, Jared Allen, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, Ronde Barber, Leroy Butler, Willie Anderson, and Tony Boselli.