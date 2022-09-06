Cowboys left tackle job is rookie Tyler Smith's to lose

The Dallas Cowboys anticipate Tyler Smith grabbing the left tackle job, but it’s up to the first-rounder to keep his spot with new options available.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys addressed their tackle depth on Sept. 5 with the signing of two-time All-Pro Jason Peters. However, the former Super Bowl champion won't see the field immediately.

According to Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones, the team wants to be "prudent" with how they ease the 40-year-old back into the flow of the game.

"We want to be prudent and it be recognized that this isn’t his first year," Jones told "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on Tuesday. "In other words, we got to ease him along."

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys appear to be confident in rookie Tyler Smith. The Cowboys initially drafted the first-round tackle from Tulsa to play left guard, but the hamstring tear All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith sustained forced Dallas to kick their rookie outside.

How well the younger Smith is able to hold up protecting quarterback Dak Prescott's blindside will determine how quickly Peters is thrust into action for his 19th season.

"It has a lot to do with how well Smith is playing at left tackle," said Jones. "It will have a lot to do with just the overall year."

Even though Smith may get a rude welcome to the NFL against the Buccaneers, Jones is confident the former North Crowley Panther will be able to adapt to the pro game.

Said Jones: "You see in practice ever since he’s been here you see his power. You can see his shortcomings, but, boy, those are really fixable shortcomings relative to technique. Just, if you will, tricks of playing the game. One thing that I don’t want to underestimate about Tyler Smith is how intelligent he is. Flat exceptional. Boy, that plays a big role in how you adapt and how you adapt to really adjust to what you’re playing against, not only in preparation for the coming week, but during the game adjustments as well as in his case getting his foundation right."

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore gave Smith an endorsement when meeting with reporters on Sept. 5.

"Tyler’s done a really nice job," said Moore. "Obviously he’s kind of stayed on that left side throughout the offseason program, through OTAs and training camp with left guard and left tackle. He’s done a tremendous job. Those guys are always learning so much each and every time. I thought Tyler has done a heck of a job. He’s come in and obviously he’s got the physical presence and the abilities. I think each and every day you see these big leaps and bounds and growth opportunities that he’s taken advantage of."

As long as Smith is able to demonstrate improvement weekly, and not cost the team wins, the rookie should be a staple at left tackle.