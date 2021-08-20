Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch paying it forward to Micah Parsons

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch knows what it’s like to be a hyped first-round defender for the Dallas Cowboys, so he’s helping Micah Parsons learn the ropes.

DALLAS — Leighton Vander Esch has been exactly where Micah Parsons is: first-round pick and not seeing hardly any preseason action.

Parsons played 14 snaps on defense and a single special teams snap in the Dallas Cowboys' 19-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 13 at State Farm Stadium. This limited performance was a follow-up to Parsons' recovering a fumble on the Cowboys' first defensive series against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, and then effectively being put into bubble wrap.

It is familiar territory for Vander Esch.

"I remember my rookie year, I didn’t get a lot of action in the preseason," Vander Esch recalled. "Being that young guy, you want to go, you want to go, you want to go."

#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons talked about having the green dot helmet:



"[Dan Quinn] don't really say too much... It's been for play-calling and understanding just me telling the defense what we're going to run and how he wants to line up and what checks we're going to make." — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 10, 2021

The former 2018 first-round pick from Boise State credits Parsons' desire to play all of the snaps, but reiterates a phrase no one wants to hear anymore: trust the plan.

"All the credit to him, but he’s got to realize the coaches have a plan for him and to trust what they have in store for him and not get too far ahead of himself," Vander Esch said.

Vander Esch, who is playing out the last year of his rookie contract as the Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, is giving to the former Penn State product what Jaylon Smith and former linebacker Sean Lee gave him: guidance for adjusting to pro football.

Said Vander Esch: "Just helping him along, knowing Sean and Jaylon helped me when I was a rookie. Being that guy there for him - that if he has anything he needs, knowing I’m going to be there helping him answer his questions and get him right on the field, get him lined up if he’s unsure about something because they’re throwing a lot of stuff at him."

The 25-year-old knows that Parsons is up to the challenge, and he also appreciates the energy the 22-year-old from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania brings to the linebacking corps.

"Obviously the personality he brings, the energy he brings. He brings a lot of laughs and keeps you on your toes," Vander Esch described. "It’s fun to have that different personality in our room and on our defense specifically."

#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he hasn't had his welcome to the NFL moment yet, other than facing LT Tyron Smith in practice.



"I haven't got hit, but I would say Big T, he puts his hands on me like I'm his son. His hands are so massive and so strong. I just be like, 'Wow.'" — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 10, 2021

Parsons also brings different skill sets to the front seven. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound linebacker has the proficiency to drop back into coverage while also having the power and quickness to rush the passer.

"I think with Micah’s skillset and how athletic he is and his speed, you can play him pretty much anywhere, and I think the coaches are utilizing that very, very well," Vander Esch said. "I’m glad he’s on our team and not somebody else’s."