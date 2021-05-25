Cowboys' Jaylon Smith will be wearing No. 9 jersey for upcoming season

Smith previously wore No. 54.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith will wear the No. 9 for the 2021-2022 NFL season. It marks the first time any Cowboys player has donned the number since Tony Romo's retirement.

Smith previously wore No. 54.

In a press conference following team activities, Smith said he's worn the No. 9 from pee-wee football all the way through college. Smith also said it is a "blessing to continue the legacy."

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Smith reached out to Romo before making the change official, and will buy out the current inventory of No. 54 jerseys and T-shirts. The buyout will reportedly come at a mid six-figure cost.