Cowboys hopeful WR Michael Gallup can help ignite passing game

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to receive a boost on offense as wide receiver Michael Gallup is due back from a calf injury potentially as soon as Week 10

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys passing game wasn't at its best in the 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9.

Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 19 passes on 39 attempts for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Most of Prescott's stats were in garbage time as the Broncos led 30-0 with 6:36 to go in the game.

Although the Cowboys have a formidable passing attack with receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, Dallas is expected to get the last of their receiving trio back in time for Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Tuesday, owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones joined "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] and explained that Gallup, who has been battling a left calf strain, could have played against the Broncos on Nov. 7.

"Frankly it was close," Jones said. "In hindsight you say, ‘Well, Michael does a great job of catching those long balls,’ which we really needed in our long passing game. And he does a great job in hindsight. Maybe you would have liked to see him out there, but that’s certainly hindsight, and that did not make the difference in the way we played. And, so, it’s going to be good to have him back. He’s a really, really outstanding receiver.”

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says WR Michael Gallup will have a full practice Wednesday. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 8, 2021

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who has been innovative with his schemes and game plans throughout the Cowboys' first eight games, can't wait to get another piece to add to his arsenal.

"We're excited to have him back," Moore told reporters Nov. 8. "He's going to do some awesome things for us. We're excited. He'll bring some juice, bring some energy, and now go make some plays when he gets the opportunity. He'll add to [the receiver] room, make that room even more competitive, because we got a lot of talent in that room and we're excited. If they get an opportunity, they are going to take advantage."

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones tells @1053thefan that Cedrick Wilson is a team-first guy. Says he has filled in "admirably" for Michael Gallup. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 5, 2021

Gallup played in Week 1 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching four passes for 36 yards. Moore says the absence of Gallup has been frustrating for all involved, not just the former 2018 third-round pick from Colorado State.

"I think it's frustrating for everyone," said Moore. "Every player wants an opportunity to play. I think Michael just is at that point now obviously where he's getting closer and closer to being ready to roll and it's going to be real exciting."

In two career games against the Falcons, Atlanta native Gallup has caught three passes for 68 yards on 10 targets.