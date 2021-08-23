Cowboys have bungled backup QB but still have a chance to get it right

The Dallas Cowboys will hand the quarterback job back to Dak Prescott when the season gets underway but, in the meantime, a viable backup QB hasn’t come forward.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys did the right thing with their quarterback room by finally signing Dak Prescott to a 4-year, $160 million contract in March.

It took them a long time to make the right move, but they eventually got it done.

The Cowboys appear to be taking the same approach to the backup quarterback job: putting off an inevitable decision they know they should make.

Behind Prescott – a two-time Pro Bowler and franchise star – the Cowboys have journeymen Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush, and second-year Ben DiNucci, a 2020 seventh-round pick from James Madison. The combined starts from the untested trio is a paltry two games, which Gilbert and DiNucci both garnered in 2020 after Prescott broke his leg in Week 5.

Do you think the Cowboys believe they have Prescott's backup on the roster? Consider that Dallas played Rush more than Gilbert in the 20-14 preseason loss to the Houston Texans on Aug. 21. Mike McCarthy explained that they were simply trying to create a parity of opportunity.

"Just really the thing with Garrett and Cooper, we wanted to give them more of a balanced opportunity," McCarthy said. "Garrett has had more opportunities to Cooper's going into the game. The goal is to give Cooper more than Garrett."

Rush had the better night as he completed 10-of-12 for 97 yards and two touchdowns while taking two sacks. Gilbert completed three passes on five attempts for 30 yards. However, his first drive of the game included getting his feet tangled and barely throwing the ball away after falling down.

Then, on third-and-7 from the Dallas 28, Texans defensive end Jacob Martin strip-sacked Gilbert with defensive end Charles Omenihu recovering. Gilbert had an opportunity to hit receiver Amari Cooper over the middle, but held on to the ball too long.

I don't know which is worse:



1. That #Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert slipped and fell down like Don Knotts



2. Or that the #Texans pass rush wasn't able to get there. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 22, 2021

After three preseason games, Rush has the better statistics: 25-of-38 for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and a 102.5 passer rating versus Gilbert's 19-of-34 for 214 yards and a 74.9 passer rating.

"We're getting down to crunch time here," McCarthy said. "It's time to start making some decisions. We got frankly a couple days ahead of us. We're going down to 80 going into the last game. That's going to be a challenge. It's going to be a challenge for everybody in the league."

The Cowboys would also like to keep DiNucci, but McCarthy believes in letting the quality of the players determine whether they are heavy at certain positions.

.@DarylJohnston rightly prefaced it, but he said there's a little bit of Brett Favre in Ben DiNucci's game with his arm angles he throws from. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 22, 2021

Said McCarthy: "It's up to the players to decide who is on the 53. Three quarterbacks, 10 linemen, 10 D-linemen, 11 DBs – that's why you go about it."

The Cowboys do have some flexibility with 16 practice squad spots available and being able to add practice squad players therein.

McCarthy says it is the job of assistant director of player personnel Will McClay to look at players outside of The Star. With a week to go, the preseason finale on Aug. 29 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cowboys may need that extra game to decide their backup quarterback situation.

If the job can't be won by that time, the Cowboys may have to do something they should have done in free agency: bring in a proven veteran.