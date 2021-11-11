Cowboys Hash Marks: Dallas rebound for redemption against Falcons

After getting embarrassed in Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys emphatically put the loss behind them with a 43-3 victory over Atlanta in Week 10.

DALLAS — The Denver Broncos supposedly drew up the blueprint for how to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, snapping the six-game winning streak of the NFC East leaders. After all, Denver enjoyed a lead by as much as 30-0 into the fourth quarter before settling on a 30-16 final score at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 7.

All great plans of mice and men come down to execution, and the Cowboys may have helped the Broncos with their own lack thereof. The Atlanta Falcons would get no such benefit when they caught an angry, focused Dallas team Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Instead, almost every player who laid an egg against Denver found sweet redemption against Atlanta. Here are four takeaways from the 43-3 smackdown of the Falcons:

1. Dak was back — What hallmarked Dak Prescott's play throughout the six-game winning streak — frankly, the first seven games of the season — was his impeccable efficiency. Prescott knew where to put the football, and knew when to check out of runs or call audibles at the line.

The two-time Pro Bowler had much better command of Sunday's game than the effort against Denver, and it showed with his 24-of-31 for 296 and two touchdown stat line. The Falcons pass rush didn't sack him at all, as he compiled a 77.4% completion percentage and a 127.9 passer rating.

#Cowboys' #Dak said (11/11/21) he wants to get back to the high of winning.



"It’s trying to get that high of getting that win, of getting that locker room feeling and then when you compare that with the locker room Sunday, they’re not even comparable."pic.twitter.com/TWbzouQQ59 — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 14, 2021

The Falcons played man coverage and they paid the price — just as Prescott invited in his postgame presser in Week 9.

2. Nahshon Wright stayed in the moment — Cornerback Jourdan Lewis said that what the defensive back group emphasizes, whether they are on defense or contributing on special teams, is to stay in the moment. Wright had an oddball moment in Week 9 when he touched a blocked punt within a yard of the line of scrimmage and gave possession back to Denver.

That wasn't the case with the Falcons. The rookie scooped up Sunday’s blocked punt against Atlanta — welcome back, Dorance Armstrong — and found the end zone to put Dallas up 36-3 with 44 seconds to go until halftime. Wright left the past behind him and stayed in the moment.

3. The pass rush is fine for now — There was some trepidation about the loss of defensive end Randy Gregory to injury and concerns that the pass rush for the Cowboys would take a dip, which they could ill afford given that the rush hasn’t exactly been one of Dallas’ best traits thus far.

However, the emergence of defensive end Armstrong quelled those concerns at least for one week. The fourth-year veteran from Kansas collected a sack, three quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, and three combined tackles to go along with his blocked punt.

LB Micah Parsons now has 6.0 sacks, leading the team



Here is how that compares to the #Cowboys' rookie record for a season:



2005 — @DeMarcusWare — 8.0

1990 — Jimmie Jones — 7.5

2021 — Micah Parsons — 6.0pic.twitter.com/OZzokaZIDc — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 14, 2021

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn also found ways to put rookie linebacker Micah Parsons in disruptive situations, and he added a sack and his first career forced fumble. If Dallas can get Gregory and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence back and playing at a high level in December, the defense should be formidable.

4. Who owns the NFC? — Even though the Cowboys took it on the chin a week ago, their placement in the race for the No. 1 seed didn't take a tumble, and the win over the Falcons made things better.

Currently, Dallas is the No. 3 seed, two places out from the only bye in the conference. The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals are each 8-2 with the Pack currently holding the No. 1 seed due to their tiebreaker over the Cards.

Dallas will have to earn a better record outright against Green Bay to outpace them, but the Cowboys have a chance to get their own tiebreaker against Arizona in Week 17. The division is well in hand for Dallas as Philadelphia, the NFC East’s second place team, is 4-6. However, the Cowboys' sights are higher, and the only way to get there is to keep winning.