Cowboys' Gilbert gets 1st NFL start Sunday in game vs. Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys are on their fourth quarterback.

Garrett Gilbert gets his first NFL start against the rival (and undefeated) Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his first appearance, the Cowboys scored a field goal.

To think, this year began with Dak Prescott negotiating for a long-term, high-dollar contract.

First, of course, was the debilitating injury Prescott suffered in Week 5 against the Giants. His broken ankle ended the season for No. 4 and thrust the Cowboys into a very bad spot.

After Prescott's injury, the Cowboys signed Gilbert off the Cleveland Brown's practice squad.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton took over as the starter after Prescott's injury, but he missed last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after a concussion.

Dalton is missing this week's game because he was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rookie seventh-round draft pick Ben DiNucci started for the Cowboys against Philadelphia and fumbled twice in leading Dallas to just nine total points.

Gilbert, the son of former NFL quarterback Gale Gilbert, played at Texas and SMU before he was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2014.

The Cowboys also considered starting Cooper Rush against a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest points in the league this season and leads the league in sacks per opponent pass attempt.

Dallas, which has lost the last three games, is 2-6 this season and rank third in the NFC East.