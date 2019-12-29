FRISCO, Texas — While some Dallas Cowboys fans gave up hope of a playoff run long ago, others kept the faith through the end.

The Cowboys need to beat Washington at home in the last game of the season. But they also need the Eagles to lose to the Giants.

“There’s a chance that could happen,” Leo Tavino said.

On the eve of the matchups, the 9-year-old believes the Cowboys can do much more than that.

“The Cowboys are going to win the Super Bowl,” Tavino said confidently.

It’s a prediction that seemed a lot more realistic back in September when Dallas started the season 3-0.

That’s around the same time Jaylan Thompson bought tickets for Sunday’s game.

“It’d be cooler if they were doing better but we’re still here to support them no-matter-what,” Thompson said.

She flew in all the way from Idaho to see her first Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium.

“I’ll probably cry of happiness,” Thompson said. “It’ll be amazing.”

Thompson said, the next time you’re fed up, consider yourself lucky the Cowboys are your hometown team, or maybe remember what it’s like being a fan as a kid when anything is possible.

Technically it still is, at least until the clock runs out Sunday in Dallas, and again in New York.

