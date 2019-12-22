DALLAS — On one of the busiest shopping days of the year, shoppers at the Galleria Dallas hoped for two things: a very merry Christmas and a Cowboys win on Sunday against the Eagles.

“Definitely want to see that win,” Christian Reyes, who wore his Cowboys hat to do some Christmas shopping.

Hats, jerseys, and Cowboys presents were flying off the shelves at the Dallas Cowboys pro shop, on the eve of one of the biggest games of the year.

“We’ve been doing good,” Claudio Acosta. “Hopefully we win,”

A win against the keeps Dallas in the NFC East driver’s seat.

“I’d be happy,” said 12-year-old Moses Ortega.

A loss won’t ruin the holiday, but it would certainly be a downer.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Reyes said.

Fans at the Galleria had two messages for the Cowboys. One was to let them know they’re loved.

“Merry Christmas!” yelled 10-year-old Sergio Dominguez, wearing his Dak Prescott jersey and a huge smile.

The second message was to let the Cowboys know they’re counting on them.

“Finish the fight,” Acosta said.

The Cowboys take on the Eagles Sunday at 3:25 p.m. in Philadelphia.

