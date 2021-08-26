Why does Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott sit in on QB meetings?

The Dallas Cowboys are counting on a return to form from running back Ezekiel Elliott in 2021 and frequenting quarterback meetings is a part of the plan.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed an interesting tidbit about Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott during the team's opening press conference of training camp from back on July 21 in Oxnard, California.

Apparently Elliott – who is a two-time NFL rushing title champion – sits in on other position group meetings aside from his own.

While it is understandable why he would sit in on the offensive line meetings, as the five-man blocking unit road grades his path to sizable rushing yards, Elliott also sits in on the signal caller’s meetings, which has been going on, according to Elliott, since he arrived in Dallas in 2016 as a first-round pick.

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says last year was hard. No excuses, of course, but says they will be better from that. McCarthy says @EzekielElliott coming back to the facility two weeks after the season says it all. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 21, 2021

Elliott elaborated Wednesday after practice at The Star why exactly he sits in on the QB meetings.

"Just trying to kind of get a broader view of the offense, a broader view of football," Elliott said. "I want to be able to help when I’m back there as much as I can. I just want to broaden my knowledge about the game. I feel like the more you know, the more you've seen, the faster you can play. I think that's what makes you different at this level because every guy has the ability to be a pro once you get here. What separates you is the mental aspect of the game, and that’s what takes it to the next level."

Elliott's willingness to expand his understanding of the game by looking at it through the eyes of other positions is reminiscent of Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley. While Haley may not have sat in on different position meetings with the Dallas Cowboys during his 1992-96 tenure, he did so when he was with the San Francisco 49ers from 1986-91.

Mike Holmgren, who was the 49ers offensive coordinator from 1989-91, told NFL Films of a time Haley crashed his meeting

"I can remember in training camp, I was on the board diagraming a play, and Charles would come in and sit down," Holmgren said. "Now, I know he's supposed to be in a meeting some place, not my meeting. He's a defensive end. So, I go, 'Charles, what are you doing?' 'My meeting, I didn't like it.' I say, 'Well, I'm sorry about that, but I'm talking offensive football here.' He goes, 'I can learn. It will make me a better player.' And he'd do it."

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says the goal is to be able to get RB Ezekiel Elliott fresh into November and December so you can run him 25-30 times if need be. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 29, 2021

As preseason draws to a close with the Cowboys taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Elliott has shifted his attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who the Cowboys will visit on Sept. 9 to kickoff the regular season.

"I’ve been watching like at least 30 minutes a day just kind of getting a little overview of their defense, paying attention to little personnel things, kind of just seeing the basics of it," Elliott said. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are hoping that Elliott’s classroom learning can assist him to a fourth Pro Bowl campaign.