Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones 'confident' Dak Prescott will make swift recovery

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a big blow in Week 1 when Dak Prescott injured his thumb but Stephen Jones expects the QB to return sooner rather than later.

DALLAS — Losing 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 can be easily overcome in a 17-game season. Losing your starting quarterback for six to eight weeks is a hurdle that threatens to derail the season.

However, this is the reality that the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in as Dak Prescott injured his hand in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium during the opening night loss on Sunday.

The Cowboys will be without their two-time Pro Bowler for nearly half the season as backup quarterback Cooper Rush puts away the clipboard and joins the starting lineup.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones joined "K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on Monday and declared panic wasn't an option after just one game.

"We really like our overall roster," said Jones. "Certainly totally understand any question marks there are based on the way we executed on the offensive side of the ball yesterday. We can be better on defense and special teams, all three phases, and we have to be. But I don’t think panic is any part of this right now. We have to go to work, chop wood, and execute better and good things will happen for this football team.”

#Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told @1053thefan what surprised him about the loss to the #Buccaneers was how they couldn't move the football. pic.twitter.com/1ZenOeqNpI — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 12, 2022

When pressed by co-host Kevin Hageland about whether they believe Prescott will be back sooner rather than later, Jones said, "Absolutely. We feel very confident he’ll be back. We just don’t know that time frame right now.”

According to Jones, they knew something was wrong with Prescott from the owners box during the game when they saw the hit and Prescott take himself out of the game.

While Prescott has his third different injury that will force him to miss time in as many seasons, Jones doesn't see Prescott as injury prone.

Said Jones: "I think Dak is built to last. I think obviously those hand injuries in pockets are tough ones. I don’t think he’s injury prone and feel like he’ll rebound from this. He’s a great leader. He’ll be out there leading the charge. I know he won’t miss anything and I think great things are ahead of Dak.”

The Cowboys fall to 0-1 in the season, marking the third straight year that they have failed to win a season debut game. Dallas gets to stay at AT&T Stadium for Week 2, but the opponent is another playoff team from the previous year as the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals visit.

The Bengals are looking for their first win of the season after losing 23-20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime. With both clubs limping into the matchup at 0-1, the September tilt already has "must win" tones as neither club wants to deal with an 0-2 start.