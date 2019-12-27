DALLAS —

The last time the Dallas Cowboys played a sad sack season finale on Dec. 29 against their arch-rivals in Washington was 2002 at FedEx Field.

Dallas running back Emmitt Smith, who was extending the record for NFL career rushing yards with every carry he took since breaking Walter Payton's 16,726 yards in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, met Washington cornerback Darrell Green during pregame warmups.

They were both like elderly veterans of a war that no one was alive to remember. Washington hadn't won a Super Bowl since 1991, and the Cowboys weren't far behind having won their last one in 1995. Smith and Green earned those wins in the prime of their careers and had given their remaining years to fruitless causes.

Not anymore. Things were changing. Green was retiring, Dallas coach Dave Campo was on the way out and there was speculation owner Jerry Jones was luring two-time Super Bowl champion Bill Parcells out of retirement. Would Parcells keep Smith around?

There were still 60 minutes of the Cowboys' 5-10 season and Washington's 6-9 campaign under first-year coach Steve Spurrier that needed to be concluded before the welcomed offseason could begin.

Dallas went three-and-out to start the game because that's mostly what they did with Chad Hutchinson under center. Washington moved the ball on their first drive of the game, getting as far as the Cowboys' 39-yard line, but quarterback Patrick Ramsey threw an incomplete pass on third-and-4. Washington chose to pin Dallas inside their own 10-yard line. Being that far backed up into their own territory, the Cowboys were fortunate to just punt it away after a three-and-out. Washington cornerback Champ Bailey returned the Dallas punt 15 yards up to the Cowboys' 30-yard line. It was an optimistic start for Washington.

As was the case with Washington in 2002, they just couldn't get out of their own way. Ramsey threw a pick to safety Tony Dixon on the first play that wiped out an optimistic drive.

Dallas looked like they were going to make Washington pay for their misfortune when Hutchinson completed a 29-yard pass to rookie receiver Antonio Bryant to get out to the Dallas 41. However, three plays later, the Cowboys were punting again, and Washington wasn't doing anything productive with their ensuing drive.

On a third-and-2 the following drive, Hutchinson dropped back and defensive end Renaldo Wynn sacked him, forced a fumble, and linebacker LaVar Arrington scooped up the ball at the Dallas 24-yard line. Washington finally got its act together as Ramsey connected with receiver Darnerien McCants for an 18-yard pass, and running back Kenny Watson punched it in for a 5-yard touchdown to give Washington a 7-0 lead with 12:19 to go until halftime.

Dallas' offense was ineffective as they produced a three-and-out. It didn't matter how many chances the defense gave them. On the ensuing Washington drive, defensive end Greg Ellis caught up to running back Ladell Betts, who was busting a 26-yard run, and forced a fumble and recovered it. Dallas went three-and-out the next series.

Then, Washington went three-and-out, and then the Cowboys again. It was almost like the worst of the NFC East was conspiring to hypnotize the fans and the television audience with such substandard offensive play.

A Cowboys rookie broke up the monotony when safety Roy Williams picked off Ramsey at the Dallas 15-yard line and returned the interception all the way for a score to tie the game 7-7 shortly before the break.

Coming out of the locker room, it was the defense that again provided a spark for the Cowboys as Dixon forced a fumble while sacking Ramsey. Defensive end Michael Myers recovered the fumble, but all Dallas could do was go three-and-out.

So, they tried it again. In the very next Washington series, Dixon forced a fumble again when he tackled receiver Derrius Thompson after a 25-yard gain. Williams picked it up. This time, instead of going three-and-out, the Cowboys offense would mix it up a little bit as defensive end Bruce Smith sacked Hutchinson, forced a fumble, and Arrington recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown to put Washington ahead 14-7 with 7:41 to go in the third quarter.

The Cowboys couldn't get anything going on their next drive except get in a better position for a Filip Filipovic punt. Washington capitalized on their next possession with a 22-yard Jose Cortez field goal with less than 30 seconds before halftime.

Bryant fumbled on the next possession, and Washington converted the free possession into a 38-yard field goal. Dallas continued to waste time as the fourth quarter clock was nothing more than a countdown to a new era that would, as Jones and Cowboys fans hoped, produce winning seasons and a return to the Super Bowl. Hutchinson added a 46-yard touchdown pass to Bryant as the last Cowboys offensive play of the 2002 season. Dallas lost 20-14 to fall to 5-11 for the third straight season.

On Sunday, it looks to be the end of another coaching era as Jason Garrett is in the final year of his contract. The Cowboys have underperformed and not improved upon their 10-6 record and NFC East title from a season ago. If Washington wins, though no true Cowboys fan would pull for it openly, they no doubt welcome the possibilities that could come from a higher draft position and what the new coach may be able to do.

Can the Cowboys avoid the shame of losing to Washington in another finale? Share your thoughts and memories with Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.

