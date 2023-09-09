Cowboys dominating the Giants on the road, lead by four scores at MetLife Stadium

Dallas has caused a pair of Giants turnovers and blocked a field goal, to jump all over their division rivals.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Dallas Cowboys lead the New York Giants 26-0 at halftime of their season opener at MetLife Stadium. And they have their defense and special teams to thank for that.

Dallas has caused a pair of Giants turnovers and blocked a field goal, returning both the blocked kick and one of the interceptions for touchdowns, to jump all over their division rivals. Tony Pollard also has added a touchdown run, to aid in the first half onslaught.

After what appeared to be a promising Giants drive to open the game, Juanyeh Thomas blocked a Giants field goal attempt midway through the first quarter, and new Cowboys cornerback Noah Igbinoghene scooped up the loose ball and returned it 58 yards for the touchdown to give Dallas a 6-0 lead. New kicker Brandon Aubrey missed the PAT.

The Cowboys defense then locked in and started getting home to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Micah Parsons had a sack to end one New York drive. The Cowboys offense turned that into a field goal and a 9-0 lead. Demarcus Lawrence recorded a sack early in the next Giants possession. And two plays after the Lawrence sack, DaRon Bland picked off Jones and returned it 22 yards for a Cowboys touchdown to take a 16-0 lead. Trevon Diggs pummeled Saquon Barkley as he tried to make the catch, popping the ball in the air for Bland to intercept.

The Giants would have a three-and-out on their final possession of the second quarter, leading to another Cowboys field goal and a 19-0 Dallas lead. And then on the very next play from scrimmage, Daniel Jones was intercepted again, as Stephon Gilmore recorded his first pick as a Cowboy. Five plays later, the Dallas offense finished off the drive with their first score of the year, as Pollard carried it in from two yards out, to give Dallas a 26-0 advantage.

Dallas had four first half sacks of Daniel Jones. Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, and Osa Odighizuwa all recorded sacks.

The Cowboys defense looked porous on the Giants opening drive, as New York drove down the field 48 yards in 11 plays, and looked sharp. But a 3rd down penalty, followed by a bad snap to Daniel Jones in shotgun forced a field goal attempt. And the blocked field goal by Thomas and Igbinoghene's touchdown immediately followed.