Cowboys dodge disaster with injury outcome for defensive tackle Gallimore

The Dallas Cowboys faced their first injury catastrophe of 2021 as up-and-coming defender Neville Gallimore injured his elbow during the second preseason game.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys lost a thriller – as exhibition games go – to the Arizona Cardinals on a last-second field goal to drop their record to 0-2 this preseason. It’s not the result the organization prefers, but there are bigger things at stake during the preseason, like getting out of the games healthy.

That goal also wasn’t attained in the defeat. Losing is never fun but losing players who the Cowboys are counting on when wins and losses actually matter was a worse outcome from Friday night.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the team saw a few injuries that required players to leave the game. Tight end Sean McKeon was one, as he left with a high-ankle sprain. The biggest injury on the night, however, was suffered by defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who got his arm caught in between players in the second quarter. Gallimore was visibly in pain and needed help from trainers to make it back to the locker room.

Initial reports were that Gallimore had suffered a hyperextension of his elbow, and an MRI was needed to determine the severity of the injury. Cowboys nation had been holding their collective breath in anticipation of the Gallimore news and the expectation was that it could be a significant blow to the defense.

Frazzled after injuries derailed the 2020 season, Dallas can rest a little easier as the first real test for the injury list wasn’t failed. Gallimore was diagnosed with a dislocated elbow and had no structural damage. His timetable to return has been put at anywhere from four to eight weeks depending on the source.

#Cowboys DL Neville Gallimore, who left with an injury last night, suffered a dislocated elbow with minimal structure damage, source said following the MRI. He’s out 4-6 weeks, with nothing torn. Basically best-case. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2021

Of course, the news isn’t without consequence. Losing a player for a month or more is never good news, but in Gallimore’s case, it feels like the Cowboys got lucky. The injury looked bad when it happened and there were fears that the second-year DT would miss much of the season.

Instead, Gallimore will likely miss the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he could be available after the Cowboys’ first game if he hits the low end of the timetable for his return. If his rehab takes longer, he should still return by mid-October. While not great news, that feels like the best-case scenario for Gallimore and the defense.

Even if he misses a few weeks, the Cowboys dodged a bullet with Gallimore, who’s poised to make a big jump in his sophomore season in the NFL. Gallimore had earned a role as a starting DT on the defense this offseason and had caught the attention of the coaching staff, including head man Mike McCarthy, for his performance so far in training camp.

Even with the injury timeline being the best-case scenario, losing Gallimore for any amount of time is a big blow to a rehabilitating defense. The Cowboys are already thin on the interior of the defensive line and they’ll now be down a starter. If Gallimore’s injury were more serious, it could have been crippling to their chances.

As it stands now, the Cowboys must look further down the depth chart to find some help. Rookie third-round pick Osa Odighizuwa and sixth-round selection Quinton Bohanna will be asked to step in and help fill the void as their learning curve just got sped up.

#Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa has played 102 snaps in the preseason so far, according to @PFF.



He's recorded two four hurries, four pressures and four stops. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 15, 2021

The team also has veteran additions Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins to pick up the pieces, as well as Justin Hamilton, who has turned some heads this summer.

Gallimore isn’t a household name, but his loss is a significant one for the Cowboys. He was an improving starter for a maligned defense that needs good players to bounce back from one of the franchise’s worst seasons for the unit

However, even though it’s a loss, the short-term absence of Neville Gallimore feels like a win for the Cowboys after months and months of unfavorable injury news in Dallas.