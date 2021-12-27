Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence on TD after interception: ‘I just made it'

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence came up with a big interception for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, but the rumbling TD run that followed stole the show.

DALLAS — Even DeMarcus Lawrence couldn't believe it.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive end stuck a hand up and intercepted a Taylor Heinicke pass with 2:27 to go in the first quarter against Washington. The 29-year-old returned his second career interception 40 yards for his first career touchdown.

“In all honesty, the quarterback just threw the ball right in my direction, I was lucky enough to get my hands on the ball and get into the end zone," said Lawrence. "I don’t know how I made it into the end zone, I just made it.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott was impressed with the way the two-time Pro Bowler was able to use his athleticism to score the touchdown to put Dallas ahead 21-0.

.@TankLawrence's 40-yard INT TD return is the longest return by a roster-defined DL since Greg Ellis' 87-yard pick-6 on Sept. 20, 1999.



On @DeMarcusWare's 41-yard pick-6 against the #Falcons and Michael Vick on Dec. 16, 2006, D-Ware was listed as LB.pic.twitter.com/KgV50hCqLi — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 27, 2021

"It was incredible," said Prescott, who finished Dallas’ NFC East coronation by going 28-of-39 for 330 yards and four touchdowns. "He had the high knees and high stepping along the sideline. It was incredible to drop back after his pass rush and get the interception. Great play by a great player.”

Coach Mike McCarthy noticed the way Lawrence was able to read Heinicke's eyes and get into the passing lane.

"If you look, he had a double on the rush and the way he came off and played the quarterback’s eyes, just a phenomenal play," McCarthy said. "Our big play production, I don’t think it’s been that high, clearly in the first half, in my time here."

Lawrence also finished with two combined tackles, 1.0 sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and a pass breakup on the evening. Lawrence was playing in just his fifth game of the season, but his presence has been impactful since his Week 13 return from a broken foot.

“You know just being the oldest guy on the defense, it’s a lot of talent to keep up with so you know I got to show the young boys I still got it," Lawrence said.

#Cowboys with at least 46.5 career sacks, 2 INTs, 1 INT TD:



1. @DeMarcusWare

2. Greg Ellis

3. Jim Jeffcoat

4. @TankLawrence — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 27, 2021

The Cowboys also showed the rest of the NFL that, despite having clinched the division just before kickoff, Dallas means business in December. The 56-14 victory over Washington was the largest margin of victory in the rivalry and the fourth time in franchise history that they have scored 56-plus points in a game.

"The brotherhood’s been in place for quite some time," said McCarthy. "That’s been evident. It’s infectious. It makes winning even more fun."

The Cowboys are second in the conference at 11-4. Dallas hosts the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 before closing out against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 18.